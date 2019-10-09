Dametria Hayward and Alex Williams of Tallahassee were married at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Lafayette Park. Pastor Barry L. Hand officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Arnold and Liz Varner, of Panama City. She is the granddaughter of the late Warren and Maryann Hayward, and the late Paul and Gretel Burch.

The groom, a 1998 graduate of Apalachicola High School, is the son of Ms. Claritha Williams, of Apalachicola. He is the grandson of the late Calvin and Eva Mae Williams.

The bride was escorted by her son, Sgt. Alex D. Hayward, USMC.

The couple honeymooned in the Bahamas. The groom works as a chef in Tallahassee. The bride is employed by the Florida Department of Revenue.