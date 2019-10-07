A one-car accident early Monday morning on Island Drive in Eastpoint sent two men to Bay Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol, at about 12:41 a.m., Ryan Austin Corley, 21, of Panama City, was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion north on the northbound lane of County Road 300 (Island Drive), when he traveled to the right onto the east shoulder and struck a guardrail and sign with its right side.

After this collision, which happened just south of the bicycle path at the foot of the St. George island bridge in Eastpoint, the car rotated clockwise and struck two trees with its right side before coming to final rest facing northeast between the northbound lane and east shoulder of County Road 300.

Corley was in critical condition as he was taken to Panama City’s Bay Medical. FHP reported that he was not wearing a seatbelt and that the accident was alcohol-related.

A passenger in the vehicle, John Hardy Golden, 26, of Eastpoint, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Bay Medical Center as well. He was not reported to have been wearing a seatbelt.