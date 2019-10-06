One year after Hurricane Michael, the News Herald interviews dozens of people to hear their tales of survival and courage.

They are your friends, your neighbors, your family members, and they share with you the memories of that awful day one year ago when life in Northwest Florida changed forever.



They are the survivors of Hurricane Michael, and they have stories to tell.



To mark the first anniversary of Hurricane Michael, the News Herald interviewed dozens of people to gather their tales of how they weathered the storm, and you can watch and hear them by scrolling down to the map, hovering your mouse over the map and clicking on each point.



Below the map are links to photo galleries, news stories and the harrowing tales of News Herald staff members who struggled to cover the storm and its aftermath.

PHOTO GALLERIES

Signs of progress after Hurricane Michael

Mexico Beach Then and Now

Aerials of Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael

NEWS HERALD STAFF

Collin Breaux: using WD-40 to get back in my house

Patrick McCreless: A long walk through a destroyed city

Patti Blake: Sledgehammers, cats and ambulances

Joshua Boucher: Keeping focus during the storm

NEWS STORIES

One year later, the housing crunch is still a major obstacle