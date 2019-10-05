CANTONMENT — The Navarre defense flexed its muscle Friday night, ending a three-game losing skid with a 10-0 shutout win over the Tate Aggies.

The Raiders were coming off consecutive losses to Tallahassee Lincoln, Pine Forest and Niceville but used a stingy defense Friday night to improve to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in District 1-7A play.

Marlon Courtney gave the Raiders the early lead in the contest with a touchdown run in the first quarter to stake Navarre 7-0.

The game went into the half with the same score, and Navarre tacked on a field goal in the third quarter, then turned it over to its defense the rest of the way to take the win.

“Last three weeks, we dealt with adversity with us losing games,” Walls said. “I thought our kids responded well. I think they improved last week. I think we got better and it showed tonight.

“Our defense was outstanding, for us to go on the road and get a shutout like this was big for us and big for our guys to see that we have been improving.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 6:44

That would be the number of minutes the Navarre offense ate off the clock on their initial possession of the third quarter, ending in a short field goal by Preston Penton to help the Raiders extend the lead to 10-0.

The drive was back-breaking by the Raiders, allowing them to not only wear down the Tate defense, but also extend the lead to two possessions.

“I thought the drives that we had, with the time of possession being in our favor and just being able to move the ball down the field was huge,” Walls said. “We had some big plays, but we didn’t have to rely on the big plays tonight.”

OFFENSIVE MVP: Marlon Courtney, Navarre

The Raiders’ offense didn’t explode for a lot of points, but Courtney engineered two big scoring drives, both with his arm and his legs to do just enough to get the Raiders the victory.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Koby Johnson, Navarre

With the Aggies looking to trim the Navarre lead down to single digits, Johnson picked off a pass at the goal line to thwart the scoring threat.

“That was a real big play on the goalline,” Walls said. “(Koby’s) been real solid, he’s been consistent all year long. They had first and goal, a holding penalty backed them up. Our defense did a great job there, they didn’t get their heads down and kept playing hard and Koby came up with a big play.”

QUOTABLE

“Winning cures a lot of woes,” Walls said. “Our guys really needed it. Now, being back home, we’re excited about it.

“It’s Homecoming, I hope that adds some motivation to our guys. We tell our guys all the time everybody gets involved in Homecoming and everything that goes along with it, but our job is to win the game. We’ll enjoy this one and then get back to work on Monday and get ready for Chiles.”