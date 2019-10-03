The St. George Island Art & Wine Splash will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Over 25 artists and craftsmen will be set up around the business district on the island. There will be eight wine tasting stations along the route as attendees check out the art and enjoy the wine.

Tickets for the wine tasting are on sale one week before and the day of the event. The tickets and complimentary wine glasses can be purchased for $25 at the St. George Island Visitors Center, Sometimes It’s Hotter, Island Dog Beach and Surf Shop and Seaside Cotton.

The art show is free for all to come and see. Free maps to find the wine stations and the artist’s locations are also available wherever tickets are sold.

The St. George Island Business Association organizes the “Splash” to help fund the giving gifts to children at the St. George Island Christmas Parade, Snowbird Appreciation Days, the Island’s Fourth of July Wet Parade.