By LaDonna Pelt

Mom …

You were right. We can do anything.

We can do selfish things or we can do great things.

One thing we cannot do is to not ever think of you.

The boys are growing so fast. Wishing you could see

them you sure would be so proud.

All the little hugs, snuggles and mud pies. The boys

stirring up their little games and fishing with their Papa.

You would laugh all day.

We are doing fine, living this life.

Sometimes it rains & sometimes the sun shines.

Mom …

You were right. We can do anything.

We can do selfish things or we can do great things.

One thing we cannot do is to never not think of you.

You cross our minds often.

For when the butterflies land on the flowers.

To the delicious food you always made.

Oh, how we wish we could be more like you.

We are settling, being the best moms we can be,

Holding tight to you.

We missed you then, we miss you today. We will miss you

the rest of our tomorrows. We will always love you.

Your daughters, Brenda, Tabitha and LaDonna

Your grandsons, Triton, Landon, Brandon and Chase