The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle will host its first Farmer’s Market this Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the foot of the lighthouse.

The market will feature vendors from the community with locally made goods, veggies, baked goods, art and more. The aim is to continue the Farmer’s Market every first and third Saturday at the lighthouse.

Vendors are still welcome to sign up. The cost to be a vendor is $10 per market for non-members, and free for members. A Carrabelle Lighthouse Association annual membership costs $15 for an individual, and $25 for a family.

If you are interested in being a vendor or have questions, please contact the lighthouse at 697-2732 or carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com.

Immediately following this first Farmer’s Market, the lighthouse is thrilled Carrabelle native Cherry Rankin will be sharing her new cookbook “Keep It Simple, Let’s Cook.”

This fabulous cookbook is full not only of delicious recipes but also inspirational stories tied to each of them. Cherry has been cooking her whole life, starting at the knee of her family matriarchs, her mother Classie Lowery, and her grandmother Savannah Brown.

Cherry will be at the lighthouse from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Also available, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., will be the third and last Lantern-Making Workshop. Materials, instruction and hands-on help will be provided to help participants decorate and design a colorful work of paper art. Cost is $8 a person. At the end of the workshop, attendees will go home with their own finished lantern.

The Crooked River Lighthouse is just west of the Carrabelle public beach park at 1975 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle.

For more information, contact the museum and gift shop at 697-2732 or carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.