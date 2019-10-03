The Seahawk varsity boy golfers had their best showing ever in the Big Bend Tourney at Southwood County Club on Sept. 25, coming in seventh out of 17 teams.

Most of the teams were of higher classification schools but the Seahawks held tough.

Senior Cale Barber shot a best 18-hole score of 76 for the teams with senior Tyler Rainwater shooting an 81, freshman Colin Wefing a 90 and senior Schuyler Donahoe a 99.

The Seahawks saw most of the teams from the district and came in third out of those teams.

“On Oct. 16 at Southwood the district will be held and the Seahawks look as if they may move on to the regionals, which will be held in Jacksonville on Oct. 22,” said Coach Mike Todd.

On Monday, the Seahawks went to Southwood to play in a match with Florida High, Maclay, and John Paul II. The Seahawks were shorthanded, with two of their golfers having other obligations. Of the two Seahawks that played, Rainwater who shot a 42 and Wefing a 51.

“Unfortunately the Seahawks had to add 144 strokes to their team score because of not having four players which made for a very un-Seahawk score,” said Todd.

The Seahawks rebounded on Tuesday against Wakulla Christian with a win. Barber led the Seahawks’ scoring with a 40. Rainwater posted a 42 and Wefing a 52. Donahoe did not play.

The next match will be Thursday, Oct. 10 at Quincy.