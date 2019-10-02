Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will be paid $50,000 to appear at the University of Florida on Oct. 10.

Donald Trump Jr. and a senior adviser for President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign will be paid $50,000 to speak at the University of Florida campus next week.

On Oct. 10 in the University Auditorium, Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior adviser for the president’s re-election campaign and a former Fox News show co-host, will give a keynote presentation, the ACCENT Speakers Bureau announced on social media Tuesday.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, who are dating, will also have a 15-minute question and answer session.

ACCENT, part of UF student government, will host the event, which is free to the public.

ACCENT pays speakers using UF students’ activity fees. For every tuition credit hour students pay for, $19.06 is funneled into activity fees.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle spoke at Penn State University in April, where they joined Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk during his talk there.

The Daily Collegian, an independent, student-run newspaper at Penn State, reported that more than 2,000 people attended Trump Jr.’s April 23 talk.

Both supporters and protesters attended, where they heard Trump Jr. discuss the recently released Mueller report and the Green New Deal, a program proposed by some Democratic legislators that aims to address climate change and economic inequality.

The crowd that greeted the speakers erupted in chants of "U-S-A" and boos, the paper said. One protester shouted a question to the speakers from his seat rather than submitting a written question, the Collegian reported.

UF has hosted controversial speakers before.

Richard Spencer, a white nationalist and leader of the National Policy Institute, spoke at the university in October 2017.

Two people were arrested following the event and five were reported injured.

Additionally, three people were arrested in connection with a shooting that took place shortly after the speaking engagement.

UF also paid Alachua County $67,000 after it originally billed the university $302,000. Most of these costs were derived from security measures such as hiring law enforcement officers to work outside the event.

Recent ACCENT speakers have included business investor Kevin O’Leary, known for his time on the panel of the ABC show “Shark Tank,” and music artist Armando Christian Pérez, better known as Pitbull.

O’Leary was paid $95,000 to speak at the university. Pitbull took home $130,000 after his speaking engagement.

Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization and has authored a book due to come out in November, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

Guilfoyle is a former assistant district attorney and former co-host of Fox News Channel’s show “The Five.” She authored the book “Making the Case: How to Be Your Own Best Advocate.”

UF students may use their Gator 1 identification cards to pick up two tickets from the University Auditorium box office starting Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Student tickets will be available Oct. 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Any remaining tickets will be available for the general public beginning 5 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the talk begins at 7.

