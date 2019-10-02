Individuals looking to save on fees and have their driver’s license reinstated will have a chance to do during Operation Green Light, which will run Monday through Friday, Oct. 10-14.

Held all week on the second floor of the main courthouse, 33 Market Street in Apalachicola, the event provides Franklin County customers with suspended driver licenses an opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 40 percent in additional fees.

Customers may also be able to have suspended driver licenses reinstated.

Operation Green Light runs all week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Franklin County Tax Collector Richard Watson, who regularly issues driver’s license, will have staff available for extended hours on Wednesday, Oct. 16 until 7 p.m. Also on Wednesday until 7 p.m., County Judge J. Gordon Shuler, will be available for the extended hours, along with staff from State Attorney Jack Campbell’s office and Public Defender Andy Thomas’ office.

Franklin County Sheriff A. J. Smith, will have security staff available for the extended hours on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

For further information, please contact Cassie Sapp at 653-8861 ext. 104, or c.sapp@franklinclerk.com; or Sara Lockley at 653-8861 ext. 166, or slockley@franklinclerk.com.

