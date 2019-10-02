Sophomore Marlee Tucker, and junior Austin Gray and eighth grader Reece Juno, paced the Seahawk cross country teams as coach Kati-Morgan Hathcock’s runners competed Sept. 25 as Blountstown hosted a meet at Sam Adkins Park.

Tucker’s time of 28:29.90 gave her a 15th place finish, while a time of 31:38.70 for freshman Alondra Jimenez gave her a 37th place. Freshman Adia Barber posted a time of 33:00.50 for 48th place, while a time of 36:17.40 put junior Makayla Varner in 71st.

Among the boys, Gray led with a 22:28.30 time for 17th place, three-tenths of a second ahead of Juno.

Senior Ayden Pearson had a season best time of 23:03.30, good enough to finish 25th. Sophomore Alex Itzkovitz had a time of 28:51.70, for 72nd place, while seventh grader Shlok Patel finished in 35:42.90, good for 99th place, followed closely behind by seventh grader Josiah Friddle, who had a time of 35:44.40.

Freshman Arav Patel had a time of 36:57.80 to finish 105th, just two seconds ahead of sixth grader Owen Juno, who had a time of 36:59.70.

Sixth grader ean Gray posted a season best time of 40:45.30, good for 112th.