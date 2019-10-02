The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the organization won three awards last month when the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals (FACP) recognized the state's top chambers of commerce for their outstanding achievements within the area of communications.

The awards were presented at the organization's annual conference, held Sept. 17-19 at The Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach Shores.

The local chamber won 2019 awards in the categories of:

Public Relations Programs: Volunteer Recognition Initiative and Volunteer of the Year Award

Audio/Visual/Online Communications: "Open For Business" Social Media Commercial (which was aired after Hurricane Michael)

CVB Communications / Marketing Materials: Butts & Clucks Cook-Off Advertising Campaign & TV Show

“We could not have been more impressed with or proud of the caliber and diversity of the entries submitted for this year’s communications awards and we are pleased to honor each and every one of the winning chambers,” said Tammy C. Bracewell, president of the FACP.

In addition, John Solomon, executive director of the chamber, was presented with a plaque for Advancement of the Chamber of Commerce Profession for five years. Oct. 6 marks his fifth year at the helm of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce

FACP is a statewide organization whose mission is advancing excellence in chamber management, and whose vision is enhancing Florida's business communities by cultivating successful chamber professionals.

"The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce is very honored to be recognized for its continued efforts of promoting a healthy business atmosphere in our area,” said Donna Duncan, president of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce.