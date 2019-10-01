An 18-year-old Carrabelle man suffered serious injury early today when he ran his truck off the road along U.S. 319 in Wakulla County.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at about 6:18 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, Austin Edward Atkins was driving northbound on US-319 when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the pavement on to the east shoulder.

The report said Atkins overcorrected, which led to the truck rotating, traveling across both lanes and overturning in the west ditch.

FHP was assisted by Wakulla Fire Rescue and the Wakulla Sheriff’s Department. He was lifeflighted by the ShandsCair 3 helicopter out of Perry to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where he was in serious condition.

The FHP report said Atkins was not wearing his seatbelt, and that the accident was not alcohol-related.