MIRAMAR BEACH — The Market Shops will host its fifth annual Bloody Mary Festival benefiting Habitat for Humanity - Walton County from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 2. The annual event will feature unlimited tastes of South Walton’s most creative and innovative Bloody Marys made with Cathead Vodka and served by the finest restaurants and bars on the Emerald Coast.

For a $40 donation to attend, guests have unlimited tastes of up to 20 of South Walton’s most coveted Bloody Marys served in specialty cups provided by Compass Builders of Florida. Tickets are currently on sale through 850Tix for the pre-sale price of $40 or can be purchased the day of the event at the door for $50.

“This is an event we look forward to hosting every year,” said Rob Duncan with The Market Shops. “We’re bringing the area’s leading restaurants together to showcase their true culinary talent and unique take on the classic Bloody Mary.”

Apart from the Bloody Marys, there will also be plenty of food from the various restaurants located in The Market Shops, local craft brews along with champagne. Guests will be able to cool off with newly added “boozy” popsicles. A lounge area with additional seating and cornhole games will be set up on the main lawn, along with SEC football streaming on the big screen.

Money raised during the event will benefit Habitat for Humanity – Walton County, a local nonprofit housing organization that works toward building and improving homes in partnership with individuals and families in need of a decent and affordable place to live.

“We are so grateful to be named as the beneficiary for The Market Shops Annual Bloody Mary Festival once again,” said Teresa Imdieke, executive director of Habitat for Humanity – Walton County. “The proceeds raised help us operate on a day-to-day basis and build homes for those who need it most. We are dedicated to achieving our mission to provide everyone in Walton County with a safe and stable place to live.”

Parking will be available at The Market Shops on the day of the festival but is expected to fill up fast. There will be additional parking available at The Beach House located in Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort and a complimentary shuttle, provided by Emerald Coast Luxury Transportation courtesy of Beachworx, will travel to and from the festival from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.