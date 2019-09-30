All Times CDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEC REPLAYS
10 a.m., Kentucky at South Carolina, (replay, SEC)
6:30 p.m., “The Nick Saban Show,” (taped, WVUA)
9 p.m., Arkansas at Texas A&M, (replay, ESPNU)
10:30 p.m., “The Nick Saban Show,” (taped, WVUA)
NBA PRESEASON
7 p.m., Shanghai at Houston, (NBA)
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m., Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, (ESPN)
RUGBY WORLD CUP
5 a.m., Scotland vs. Samoa, Pool A, (NBCSN)
SOCCER
1:55 p.m., Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United, (NBCSN)
TENNIS
5 a.m., ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, (TENNIS)
9 p.m., ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, (TENNIS)
5 a.m., ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, (TENNIS)
TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m., IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 4 Evening Session, (taped, NBCSN)
TALK SHOWS
6 a.m., “The Blitz” with Martin Houston, (102.9 FM)
7 a.m., “Inside the Locker Room with Wimp and Barry,” (102.9 FM)
9 a.m., “The Gary Harris Show,” (102.9 FM)
11 a.m., “Southern Fried Sports” with Travis Reier, (102.9 FM)
Noon, “The Jay Barker Show,” (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Game” with Ryan Fowler, (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Paul Finebaum Show,” (SEC, 94.5 FM)