The second annual Tuskaloosa Oktoberfest will be a fundraiser for a playground meant to serve every child in the area.

The PARA Foundation and 301 Bistro, Bar & Beer Garden are hosting the event during the Crimson Tide’s first bye week, this Saturday, from noon until 6 p.m. Oktoberfest will be held at the restaurant located at 301 Greensboro Ave. in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Advance ticket prices are $10 for general admission and $5 for young adults.

Tickets at the gate will be $15 for general admission and $7 for young adults.

Children, ages 12 and under and accompanied by a ticketed adult, are admitted free.

Tickets are available in advance by visiting tcpara.org/oktoberfest.

This year, the Bavarian-style festival will benefit the $4 million Tuscaloosa All-Inclusive Playground, a fully accessible playground for children of all abilities, that’s planned for Sokol Park.

New activities for the 2019 Tuskaloosa Oktoberfest will be a Kids Zone and German-style “good will” games, PARA officials said.

Returning activities include the Buffalo Rock Pepsi stage featuring Oompah-Calypse, an Oktoberfest band, as well as an unnamed authentic Americana band.

The playground isn’t the only effort being supported by this year’s event, as a Dachshund Dash and costume contest will aid the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their dachshund or dachshund-mix to participate — other breeds will not be not allowed — and organizers request advance dachshund registration to allow for all pets to be accommodated by visiting metroanimalshelter.org/dachshunddash.

The stein hoist competition also will return and will be accompanied by a Bavarian-style costume competition. Prizes will be awarded in each competition.

Also, a tented “biergarten” with traditional long tables, chicken dances and a selfie station will be available along with booths featuring items sold by local artists.

Authentic German wine and beer, sausages, pretzels and more offerings from 301 Bistro will be available for purchase.

For more information about the All-Inclusive Playground, please visit tcpara.org/donate.

