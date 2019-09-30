LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) " A former Louisiana senator has died after sustaining injuries in a car crash.

News outlets report Former Sen. Heulette "Clo" Fontenot Jr. died Sunday after being transported to the hospital. He was 58 years old.

Fontenot served in the Legislature from 1996 until 2008, serving two terms as senator before he retired.

Louisiana State Police Troop A spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz says Fontenot failed to yield to an oncoming car while making a left turn and was struck on the passenger side. Scrantz says Fontenot was not wearing a seatbelt and later died from his injuries

He says the driver and passenger in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

A police statement says a toxicology report on Fontenot and the other driver is pending.