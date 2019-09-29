Smile A While: Smile A While, a social group for women, meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. The schedule is: Oct. 8, Chili’s, Gadsden; Nov. 12, Hibachi Grill; Dec. 10, Silver Lakes, 1 Sunbelt. For information, call Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776

White Reunion: 10 a.m. Oct. 12, Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church, 2 miles northeast of Geraldine; 107th reunion of descendants of the late Rev. Daniel Burgess White; bring old photographs and a basket of food; Shirley White Teal, 256-303-0888

Senior-friendly Line Dance Classes: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., Anniston; 256-231-7630

YMCA of the Coosa Valley: The YMCA is looking for players to participate in a table tennis program; games currently are being played at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the YMCA, 100 Walnut St.; stop by during those times to learn more

RSVP Smarter Seniors Workshop: 10 a.m. Oct. 17, Room 108, Etowah County Courthouse; topic is “Long Term Care Insurance”; speaker, Michael Delozier from Coosa Insurance; geared toward seniors, but anyone may attend; free, but seating is limited; register by Oct. 14 at 256-549-8147

Free Shred Days: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 25 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, side parking lot of Etowah County Courthouse; sponsored jointly by RSVP and Family Savings Credit Union; Drug Enforcement Unit agents will be on hand Oct. 26 to dispose of old or unused medicines

Gadsden Regional Medical Center $5 Jewelry Sale: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, GRMC Conference Room in 500 Building; fundraiser to benefit hospital volunteers; 256-494-4553

Snead State Community Wind Band: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, Room 107, Maze Music Building; rehearsals for Snead State Community College Community Wind Band; concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 3 in Bevill Center Auditorium; Michael McGee, michael.mcgee@adjunct.snead.edu or 256-840-4148

Senior Adult Holiday Luncheon: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13, 210 at the Tracks; free; registration now open; call Belinda at 256-549-4740 or visit the Downtown Civic Center, 623 Broad St.