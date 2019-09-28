REVIVALS

New Canaan Baptist Church, 1201 Stroud Ave, Gadsden: 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, pre-anniversary Revival, guest preacher Z. Andre Huff, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Gadsden; guest artist, Paul Porter of the Christianaires; Edward Jones, pastor

Sweet Home United Methodist Church, 218 N. Sixth St., Gadsden: 6 p.m. nightly, Oct. 14-15, with the Rev. Robert Smith, St. Mark UMC, Centre, and Apostle Maurice K. Wright, United Christian Church, Gadsden; Michael Robertson, pastor

Hatcher Avenue Baptist Church, 1311 Hatcher Ave. SE, Jacksonville: 5 p.m. Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14-16; Bro. Cecil Peasley preaching; the Rev. Michael Hosch, pastor

SINGINGS

McEntyre Baptist Church, 13998 Greensport Road, Ashville: 11 a.m. Sunday; guest singers, The Singing Ambassadors; the Rev. Bobby Joe Winningham, pastor

HOMECOMINGS

Siberton Baptist Church, 627 Jones St. SE, Attalla: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6; singing, message, food and fellowship, with the Stephens Family from Northport, and message from Wayne Tarvin, former pastor of Fairview Baptist Church

MISCELLANEOUS

Shiloh Baptist Church, 1037 Tuscaloosa Ave., Gadsden: 8 a.m. Saturday, Wills Creek District Laymen, Fellowship Breakfast/Worship; the Rev. Elijah Fowler, pastor

Coosa Valley Baptist Church, Alabama Highway 77, Rainbow City: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Fall Fest, with hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, soft drinks, inflatables, games and more; John Richey, pastor

First Baptist Church, 1411 Meadowbrook Ave., East Gadsden: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Mission Program annual prayer breakfast honoring Sis. Rose Sterling; guest speaker Sis. Hattie Casby, Montgomery; guest soloist Sis. Frankie Huff; the Rev. Henry Sterling, pastor

Morningstar Missonary Baptist Church, 1311 Fourth St. NW, Attalla: 3 p.m. Sunday, Mass Choir-Musician Appreciation Day; guests will be Friendship Baptist Church, Gadsden; The Spiritualaires, First Baptist Church East Gadsden; Words of Encouragement; the Rev. D’Antonio Bozemen and church praise team; Sis. Tiffany Bowman, director and overseer

United Christian New Beginning Ministry, 134 E. Walnut St., Gadsden: 3 p.m. Sunday, Beautiful Hats Day; pastor, Charles Kirkpatrick; guest church, Pastor Claudine Crumpler, Outreach Restoration

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Coosa St., Gadsden: 10:15 a.m. Sunday, 107th church anniversary; the Rev. Mario McDaniel, pastor

Wills Creek District Center, 1431 Chestnut St., Gadsden: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Women’s Auxiliary of Wills Creek District Association presents “The 66 Books of the Bible”; guest male choruses, 16th Street Baptist Church, Gadsden, and Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Turkeytown; Sis. Robbie Miller, MC; attire: shades of green, suits and dresses; Sis. Josie A. Thornton, Women’s Auxiliary President; the Rev. Larry Weathers, moderator

First Baptist Church, 1411 Meadowbrook Ave., East Gadsden, 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and 9 a.m. Oct. 5, Mission Program sixth annual Women’s Conference; the Rev. Henry Sterling, pastor

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 514 Shorter Ave., Attalla: 3 p.m. Oct. 6, 114th Church Anniversary; “Glad to Be in the Service”; the Rev. Jonathan Granger, pastor; guest church, Bethlehem Baptist Church, Gadsden, the Rev. Darrell Davis, pastor

New Life Baptist Church, 1104 S. 12th St., Gadsden: 7 p.m. Oct. 7-10; ninth annual Jubilee Camp Meeting; evangelists, the Rev. Clint Davison and the Rev. Jacob Davison; special singers each night, Davison Family, New Lift Choir and others

HarvestField Church, 4533 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 12-week GriefShare cycle; for information or directions, call Director Mary Whorton at 256-442-9361.

Southside United Methodist Church, 2438 Cedar Bend Road, Southside: 4 p.m to 7 p.m. Oct. 5, silent auction and bake sale; proceeds go to missions in the community and beyond

Sweet Home United Methodist Church, 218 N. Sixth St., Gadsden: 11 a.m. Oct. 13, Friends and Family Sunday, Michael Robertson, pastor

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

West End Baptist Church, 312 Henderson St., Walnut Park, Gadsden: Accepting donations of gently-worn clothing, shoes, household items, small appliances and non-perishable food items for our Community Outreach; call 256-393-2727 for drop-off or pick-up

