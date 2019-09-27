After trailing 13-6 at the half, the Seahawks roared back with a dominant second half Friday night, to secure a 26-20 homecoming win at home against Liberty County,

Knotted at 20-all with less than a minute left to play, junior Eden Brathwaite took the ensuing kickoff and then twisted downfield and along the sidelines for an electrifying 84-yard touchdown.

Liberty County got the ball back at midfield with about 43 seconds left on the clock, but defensive pressure from the Seahawk forced a fumble, and junior Brycin Huckeba pounced on the pigskin to secure the Seahawks' first win in three weeks.

""I told these guys all year we're a second half team and I think tonight we showed that," said Coach Joshua Palmer. " I think we matched up well against this team.

"You always want to win at home, especially on homeccoming. You got your alumni here, you got your little future Seahawks here and you got your present Seahawks," he said. ""Big shout out for all those who helped us get this field ready for this homecoming event."

The Bulldogs struck first blood, with a 24-year field goal by junior Osvaldo Rangel with 11:21 left in the first quarter. But Seahawks junior quarterback Lamarius Martin's nine-yard toucdown burst three minutes later gave the Seahawks a short-lived 6-3 lead, right before the Bulldogs ran the ensuing kickoff back 94 yards to go back up 10-6.

Rangel kicked a 22-yard field goal just before the end of the first half.

Following the coronation of Homecoming King Grady Escobar and Queen Sophia Robertson during half time, the third quarter began slowly, until late in the quarter, when the Bulldogs, punting from deep in their own territory, muffed the snap, and Seahawk Prince Jones scooped and scored from 25 yards out, to trail 13-12.

Then with 35 seconds left in the quarter, Martin picked off a Bulldog pass at midfield and rambled in for the score. Brathwaite swept in for the two-point conversion, and the Seahawks had a 20-13 lead as the final stanza began.

With 10 minutes left in the game, sophomore Blakely Curry pounced on a fumble, but the Seahawks couldn't capitalize.

With 57 seconds left to play, the Bulldogs scored on a 10-yard rush, and Rangle nailed the extra point, to knot the game at 20 and set up the thrilling finish.