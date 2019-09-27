“Do you want to walk to the cemetery?” My grandmother would ask. I did.

Our walks to the cemetery were magical — filled with laughter and playful games that only grandmothers know, with sliding-scale rules. When she forgot, she made up the rule so that I would win.

The walks were as entertaining as the visits to Clayton Cemetery. The object of these walks was to “see” Ma McLemore, my great-grandmother who had died long ago; “Little Brother,” who had died of “the fever” and was my grandmother’s second child; and Frank Allen, who was my aunt’s first child.

Frank Allen’s funeral was held in the front room of my grandparents’ house. My uncle held me close enough for his tears to mingle with mine; he was 16. It seemed perfectly natural to take flowers from grandmother’s garden to those “asleep” — to talk to them softly.

I learned much about my ancestry the dearest way, from someone knew and loved and remembered them.

Southern folks make much of death, in a half-saccharine way. In every closet there was an outfit put aside “for my funeral” or “when I go to the hospital.” Foolish? Not to the woman who wanted to be perfect on her last journey.

It seems maudlin; but we live only a generation from “ghosties and beasties and things that bump in the night.”

Ronda Rich, best-selling author of “What Southern Women Know About Faith,” reveals that her aunt would take an article of clothing “off the rack in a store, hold it up to her and ask, ‘How would I look laid out in this?’ Precisely, she has instructed that she is to wear one dress for the viewing and then she is to be changed into a red, cheerful one for her burial. But changing clothes on a corpse? ‘They will for me,’ she proclaims adamantly, ‘because anyone who knows me knows I would never wear the same dress two days in a row!”

Some not so whimsical customs were the days when houses were built with two front doors. One was used for happy visits and the other, known as the funeral door, would open into the death watch room for sitting up with the dead.

The local church bell would toll to alert others a death had occurred. Every mirror in the home would be draped with dark cloth and curtains would be closed. The hands on the clock were stopped to record the time of death, for it was believed that when a person died, time stood still for them.

Saining was performed by the oldest woman in the family; she lit a candle and waved it over the corpse three times. Three handfuls of salt were put into a wooden bowl and placed on the body’s chest, to dedicate the body. The aroma from the profusion of flowers around the deceased helped mask the odor of decomposition.

I must go now, the yearning is so strong — to be near where angels hover, ‘round town.

