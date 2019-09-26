It was two months shy of an entire year, but thanks to new ownership, the popular Harry A’s bar and eatery on St. George Island is back pouring drinks, and serving up seafood, steak and all kinds of music.

Devastated by Hurricane Michael Oct. 10, the bar reopened August 9, and three weeks later the kitchen followed. And on August 29, the revitalized location celebrated its re-opening, with the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce snipping the ribbon

Patrick Kelly, the owner-manager of the iconic bar and grill, first created in the early '80s by Apalachicola businessman Harry Arnold, said new building owner Vince Lindley was instrumental in getting the place up and running after it closed the day before the Oct. 10 hurricane.

“It looks a lot different inside,” said Kelly, with the building sporting an all-new heating and cooling system, new interior floors, new woodwork and all new restaurant equipment.

“We had 55 inches of water inside the building,” he said. “Vince Lindley came in and paid for construction.”

Lindley, a developer from Cumming, Georgia, outside Atlanta, has been coming to St. George Island for years, and counts among the buildings he owns in the county Tiffin’s Furniture and Tamara’s Café, Kelly said.

He said the owner at the time of the hurricane was getting up in years, now in his early ‘80s, and so when it came time to rebuild, he decided to work with his son-in-law to go forward with a sale. Lindley was able to get the building at roughly the lot value and then invested money in refurbishing it.

Hours at the nearly 40-year-old hot spot remain the same, opening daily at 11:30 a.m. with the bar closing at midnight Sunday through Thursday and at 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday evening.

The menu is the same - oysters, chicken wings, nachos, seafood, steaks, burgers, pasta, kids meals, you name it – and the live band format, electrifying the outdoor patio, carries on with its bad self. Live bands can be enjoyed Thursday through Sunday, with karaoke on Monday and Tuesday, and Trivia Night on Wednesday.

Plus they’re looking for cooks and servers, so you might be able to get some jingle while enjoying the jam.

Harry A's is located at 28 West Bayshore Drive on St. George Island and can be reached at 927-2117.