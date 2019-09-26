The Sharks traveled to Tommy Oliver Stadium for a week 5 clash. We came out on the short end in the score column 29-20. The Sharks got off to a fast start jumping to a 14-0 lead scoring once in each the first and second quarters. Rutherford answered scoring twice in the final four minutes of the half to tie it up at 14 going in to the break. Both teams scored once in the 3rd quarter making the score 22-20 going into the 4th quarter. We had our chance and didn’t get into the end zone on 4th down inside the 5 yard line with four minutes to go. We traded punts and got the ball back with two minutes to go and got stripped and a scoop and score for the final margin.

We played great in parts of the game and then didn’t execute well in other parts. This is a very inexperienced football team. We have improved each week as the season has gone on. We just have to eliminate the periods in the games where we aren’t as productive as we should be. The kids are working hard in practice to get better and have good attitudes. So as a coach that is all I can ask of them. With the loss the Sharks fell to 2-3 on the year. Rutherford was our third Class 4A team in the last four weeks. Depth has been a huge factor in the outcome if these games late. It’s been a long time since a team I coached lost a game that we dominated statistically like last week. We had 41 rushes for 280 yards they had 29 carries for 57 yards. Total yards for the game were 330 for the Sharks to 156 for Rutherford!

This is Homecoming Week 2019 for the Sharks. Last year we missed our Homecoming games because of the storm. This year the Sharks will take on the Tigers from Graceville. Graceville is 4-0 and playing really good football. They have size and speed on both sides of the ball. Defensively they have given up only 8 points all year. They fly to the ball and are really well coached on both sides of the ball. This is NOT a typical Homecoming opponent. The way this schedule now plays out you have to set it for a week not an opponent. It should be a fun and hard hitting high school football game. Hope to see you at the game! Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET! See you there!! GO SHARKS!!!