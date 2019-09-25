The Food and Drug Administration may receive an additional $1 million to inspect imported seafood this year.

In a news release, Sen. John Kennedy announced that the Senate Appropriations Committee, which he sits on, approved the appropriations bill for agriculture, rural development, the Food and Drug Administration and related agencies for fiscal year 2020 last week.

The bill will move to the full Senate for a vote.

According to a 2017 report by the Government Accountability Office, only 2% of the foreign seafood processing facilities that export to the U.S. were inspected by the FDA in fiscal year 2016. The inspectors also typically didn't visit the fish farms supplying the processor.

In the 2017 report, FDA officials said the inspections were limited due to lack of money.

Kennedy said he had secured $3.1 million in additional money last year, leading to an increase of $4.1 million over the past two fiscal years.

“Inferior, uninspected seafood shouldn’t be allowed to come into our country and undercut Louisiana’s fishing and shrimping industries," said Kennedy in a news release. "Other countries cheat because they know the U.S. only inspects a fraction of what’s coming in. It’s time for them to play by the rules.”

The 2017 report also stated that just .1% of 1 million seafood entry lines were inspected for unsafe residues of banned antibiotics in fiscal year 2015. Of the seafood tested, 10 percent was barred from entering the country.

The leader of the Southern Shrimp Alliance applauded Kennedy's efforts.

"Senator Kennedy and (Sen. Bill) Cassidy have repeatedly insisted that domestic and foreign seafood producers be held to the same standards," said John Williams, the executive director of the Southern Shrimp Alliance.

"In the United States, 98.8% of imported seafood enters the country without examination. Other major markets are doing a better job of enforcing food safety laws, causing the United States to become a dumping ground for contaminated seafood,” he added.

Louisiana Shrimp Association President Acy Cooper also thanked the senator for working to increase money for the inspections.

"We're grateful for what they've done, and at least we're working in the right direction," he said.

But, Cooper noted, money alone won't solve the problem.

He said his group is working with the FDA to secure agreements with other countries that will require exporters to send "good, clean product."

"We want them to have these agreements with these other countries," said Cooper.

In its 2017 report, the Government Accountability Office also recommended for the FDA to pursue formal agreements with other countries "that commit these countries to test for drugs of concern to FDA."

Staff Writer Halle Parker can be reached at hparker@houmatoday.com or 857-2204. Follow her on Twitter, @_thehalparker.