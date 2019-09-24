Nicholls State University senior linebacker Laryon James has been named Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Defensive Player of the Week.

James, a native of Baton Rouge, was one shy of his career-high in tackles with 10 in the Colonels' 48-30 win at Stephen F. Austin to open Southland Conference play.

He also hauled in his second career interception in the final minutes of the game to help seal the win for Nicholls.

The honor is the second straight for the Colonels from the LSWA. James and sophomore running back Julien Gums received honorable mention earlier on Monday for Southland players of the week.