McCaskill & Company will host an exclusive David Yurman event from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 11 and 12 at their Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W. A portion of the sales made from the event will directly benefit the Junior League of the Emerald Coast.

Attendees will be able to view an array of David Yurman’s iconic designs, featuring a curated selection of rings, bracelets, necklaces, and more.

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. Today, with their son, Evan, they create timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and Cable — their artistic signature. The brand is recognized for its unconventional approach to creating jewelry — mixing metals, adding diamonds to silver, introducing unexpected materials, as well as developing cutting-edge technology in jewelry-making.

A portion of the proceeds made throughout the event will benefit the Junior League of the Emerald Coast, an organization of nearly 300 Northwest Florida Panhandle women of diverse backgrounds who demonstrate an interest in and a commitment to volunteerism. The Junior League has a personal connection to McCaskill & Company as vice president Carolyn Brigman used to be a member and continues to hold a near and dear place in her heart for the organization and its benefit to the community.

To learn more about the event, visit www.mccaskillandcompany.com/blog/events/.