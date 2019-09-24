If you've ever been to a party that featured a delicious and visually pleasing charcuterie board and wanted to learn how to put one together yourself, here is your chance.

Dishman Flooring and Interiors in Houma will host a master class on Charcuterie led by Vera Holloway on Thursday.

Jaime Dishman, owner of Dishman Flooring and Interiors, said the class is a way of giving back to the community and isn't really about flooring products.

"We've offered different types of classes throughout the year," Dishman said. "It's a good way for our business to do something different that's fun and out of the ordinary. We did two or three months ago and were maxed out. We do sell some home accessories, so it kind of goes with home decor, but people really just enjoy a night out."

Charcuterie is the art of arranging several varieties of meats and cheeses, traditionally on a board, for a group of people to snack on.

Charcuterie boards generally contain a variety of sliced sausage, various cheeses, pates and roulades and condiments like Creole mustard. Cajun items that can be used include boudin and hogshead cheese.

The French word for a person who prepares charcuterie is charcutier, generally translated as "pork butcher," but the meats on a modern charcuterie board are not limited to pork. One of the best parts of charcuterie is that whoever puts it together can express his or her creativity.

"You're learning how to throw a party, basically," Dishman said. "It's just a bit of learning with your friends."

Cost of the class is $15, which includes plenty of delicious samples, with advance tickets available at eventbrite.com or the Dishman Flooring Facebook page.

Dishman said the capacity is limited to 40 people. The class runs from 7-9 p.m. at Dishman Flooring at 4633 W. Main St. in Houma.

Staff Writer Scott Yoshonis can be reached at 850-1148 or syoshonis@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @Foster_Cajun.