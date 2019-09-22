Snead State Community Wind Band: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, Room 107, Maze Music Building; rehearsals for Snead State Community College Community Wind Band; concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 3 in Bevill Center Auditorium; Michael McGee, michael.mcgee@adjunct.snead.edu or 256-840-4148

Smile A While: Smile A While, a social group for women, meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. The schedule is: Oct. 8, Chili’s, Gadsden; Nov. 12, Hibachi Grill; Dec. 10, Silver Lakes, 1 Sunbelt. For information, call Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776.

Highway 411 Yard Sale: Oct. 2-5 along U.S. Highway 411 in Etowah County

Community Feud: 6 p.m. Oct. 3, The Venue at Coosa Landing; fundraiser for The Love Center; tickets $35, available at Tickets are available at Allenstein and Allenstein, 141 S. Ninth St., or Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, 1509 Rainbow Drive; by calling 256-478-7611; or at the door.

White Reunion: 10 a.m. Oct. 12, Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church, 2 miles northeast of Geraldine; 107th reunion of descendants of the late Rev. Daniel Burgess White; bring old photographs and a basket of food; Shirley White Teal, 256-303-0888

Senior-friendly Line Dance Classes: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., Anniston; 256-231-7630

YMCA of the Coosa Valley: The YMCA is looking for players to participate in a table tennis program; games currently are being played at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the YMCA, 100 Walnut St.; stop by during those times to learn more