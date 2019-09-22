LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) " A mossy, weathered chicken coop sits under the 132-foot canopy of a tree that has become known as The Blanchet Oak.

The girthy live oak, now officially recorded as the second-largest in Acadiana, sits broadly on acreage owned by the Lambert family in an area that is best kept secret to protect the tree.

"It's mystical when it's green," said Carol Ann Lambert, owner of the property, the tree and a number of others that she says hold decades of memories for her family.

"The trees have changed radically compared to when I look back at pictures. The foliage was much more sparse," she said.

The oak is now recorded among other impressive trees found in Acadiana and others across the South. Members of TreesAcadiana, a nonprofit that works to plant and conserve trees, measured the oak Tuesday.

The question was whether it would surpass the J I Boudreaux Friendship Oak, the reigning champion of Acadiana oaks. In 2010, the Friendship Oak came in at 31 feet and 7 inches in circumference. Today, it measures 32 feet and 2 inches.

The Blanchet Oak, named for the former property owners, came in at 30 feet and 5 inches in circumference, TreesAcadiana member Theresa Rohloff said.

That tree likely was growing before there were French settlers in south Louisiana, Rohloff said.

Although the tree's circumference didn't top the Friendship Oak, it was enough to record it as the second-largest tree among those registered in the region by the Live Oak Society. The society and its registry were created in 1934 by Dr. Edwin Stephens, the first president of Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Stephens created the group to promote the "culture, distribution, preservation and appreciation of the live oak tree." On Jan. 1, 1901, he planted 18 trees near the UL campus entrance, which now shade the grounds of Girard Hall and lining the corner of Johnston Street and East University Avenue.

The 10 trees remaining in that grove, called the Century Oaks, are some of the 43 original registered members of the Live Oak Society. Other members include the trees near the alumni center.

Not just any tree makes it on the list of the more than 8,000 registered with the Live Oak Society across 14 states. A live oak must have a girth of at least eight feet to be considered. Those greater than 16 feet are classified as at least 100 years old.

Stephens inspired others to plant oaks around the campus, with more than 100 on UL's property. Rusty Chastant, a TreesAcadiana member, has a goal of registering every one of those oaks.

The number of oaks on campus is difficult to estimate because of the canopy overlap, according to Jim "Tree Guy" Foret, a UL geoscience professor and licensed arborist.

There are numerous live oaks more than 100 years old just waiting to be named across Acadiana, Chastant said. Since joining TreesAcadiana, he's registered seven trees on his property and he hopes others will, too.

"A lot of people don't realize they have oaks they can register," he said. "Sometimes it can double property value. It also helps the cause."

The Lambert's property had three junior oaks and three more centenarians oaks in addition to the Blanchet Oak. The Lambert Oak Trio consisted of a 21-foot-8-inch oak with a 114-foot canopy, a 20-foot-2-inch oak with a 128-foot canopy, and a 21-foot-4.5-inch oak with a 112-foot canopy.

A tour map of the impressive oaks in Acadiana is on Rohloff's list of to-do's for TreesAcadiana, as well as creating a tree ordinance.

David Begneaud, another member, said the organization has been trying to put a law in place for sometime. They want to create regulation that is similar to laws in places such as St. Tammany Parish and Mandeville where developers have to mark every tree on plots of land, submit plans pinpointing trees that will be removed and work to avoid as many as possible.

The only case in Lafayette of someone working around a tree was at Madeline Street and North University Avenue. The oak in front of EZ Laundry sits proudly, and directly, in front of the store.

With the new Lafayette government administration taking office next year comes change, the groups' members hope, along with working with zoning departments, codes departments and developers.

"Not the kind of ordinance where no one can cut down a tree," Begneaud said. "But realistically someone has to have some accountability for these trees. That's all we have.

"All you see over here is Coca-Cola banners between telephone poles," he said.

"And cement and asphalt and sun," Rohloff said.

___

Information from: The Advertiser, http://www.theadvertiser.com