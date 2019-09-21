The 56th annual Florida Seafood Festival chose Franklin County High School junior Olivia Dutrow Saturday evening to reign over the Nov. 1-2 event.

Emceed by the 2018 Miss Florida Seafood Beyla Walker, alongside Trinity Hardy, who wrote the crown four years ago, the pageant was its typical exuberant affair, with dance numbers choreographed by Sara Ward.

Jadyn Luberto, daughter of Willie and Misty Luberto, of Apalachicola, the only other FCHS junior in the pageant. finished as runner-up. Dutrow is the daughter of Jeff and Donna Dutrow, of Apalachicola.

Also competing were FCHS seniors Madalyn Thompson, daughter of Catherine Page and Zack Thompson, of Eastpoint; TaKiah Ford, daughter of Tomeika Ford, of Apalachicola; Kassidy Fisher, daughter of Crystal and Jason Fisher, of Apalachicola; and Krista Fuller, daughter of John and Kendra Fuller, of Apalachicola.

