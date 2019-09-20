BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Walmart has a heart for helping customers save money and live better, healthier lives. The retailer invites customers to Walmart Wellness Day, where they can get free health services and resources, including information on better heart health.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local times Sept. 21 at Walmart stores with pharmacies in Florida.

In addition to heart health information, customers who attend the event can also expect:

•free health screenings for total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, body mass index, and vision (locations with a vision center).

•low-cost flu shots and immunizations.

•opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist.

•giveaways.

•wellness demos.

Since its first Walmart Wellness event in 2014, Walmart has provided more than 4 million free screenings to people across the country.

"These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes that they now can manage – and in some cases, these screenings have saved customers’ lives," said a store's spokesperson in a media release.

Visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness to find the stores nearest you, or visit your local Walmart pharmacy.