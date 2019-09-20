Get ready for a stunning evening Saturday as six young women from throughout the county view for the coveted title of Miss Florida Seafood.

Four Franklin County High School seniors, and two juniors, will take part in the pageant, which begins at 7 p.m. in the high school's cafeteria. Admission is $5, children age 12 and under are free.

Choreography is being done under the guidance of Sara Ward, who was the 2008 Miss Florida Seafood. The evening will be emceed by the reigning Miss Florida Seafood Beyla Walker and Trinity Hardy, who held the title in 2015.

John Solomon, president of the Florida Seafood Festival board of directors, is out of town on business, so standing in will be Tress Dameron, the board's vice president.

Taking part on Saturday evening will Jadyn Luberto, an FCHS junior, from Apalachicola; Takiah Ford, an FCHS senior, from Apalachicola; Olivia Dutrow, and FCHS junior, from Apalachicola; Krista Fuller, an FCHS senior, from Apalachicola; Madalyn Thompson, an FCHS senior, from Eastpoint; and Kassidy Fisher, an FCHS senior, from Apalachicola.