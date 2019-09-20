A foundation affiliated with the family of a late Birmingham television executive plans to donate $10 million to the University of Alabama's communication school.

The Holle Family Foundation of Birmingham on Wednesday announced that the College of Communication and Information Sciences will receive the gift, which will honor the life of Everett Hughes Holle.

Holle graduated from UA in 1950 as a broadcast and film communication major. He served in the Army as a radio/television/motion picture officer, acting as the Army’s network liaison. He returned to Birmingham to work at WAPI-TV, now WVTM, for more than 40 years. After his return to Birmingham, he became a member of the 87th U.S. Army Maneuver Area Command. He held several command positions until his retirement in 1985 as brigadier general.

He retired from WVTM as assistant general manager and died in 2017.

“We are honored to permanently associate Gen. Holle, a paragon of the communication industry, with excellence and creativity in communication arts at the University of Alabama,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell.

Pending approval by the UA board of trustees, the foundation's gift will establish the Holle Center for Communication Arts, an interdisciplinary center in the College of Communication and Information Sciences.

A news release from UA states that the gift will also:

• Establish the Holle Endowed Chair of Communication Arts, enabling C&IS to recruit and retain scholars and faculty members of national and international distinction in communication

• Enhance existing space to house the Holle Center for Communication Arts

• Provide permanent program support for the C&IS Hall of Fame and the Holle Awards for Excellence and Creativity in Communication, elevating these events into a premier celebration of present and future leaders in the communication arts

• Enhance the Everett Hughes Holle Endowed Scholarship, established in 2009 by former Scouting leaders, friends and supporters of Holle to pay tribute to his dedication to young people, higher education and to promote the education of C&IS students

“The Holle name is synonymous with leaders in creativity and communication at the Capstone,” said Mark Nelson, dean of the College of Communication and Information Sciences. “As the cornerstone of the Holle legacy, the Holle Center will distinguish itself nationally as a highly visible interdisciplinary platform that builds capacity for critical thinking, engenders empathy and prepares students to be active and engaged citizens capable of succeeding in any career path in the context of the digital age.”