Franklin County Elementary School's annual celebration of promoting the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program (FF&VP) is set for Thursday, Sept. 19, in the school's cafetorium. The FF&VP is a grant awarded to the school that allows for elementary students to sample a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables three times each week. Throughout the year, students will learn about the nutritional value of fruits and vegetables with fun fact sheets, activities, and recipes for each type of produce.

Seahawk Arts' students created artwork inspired by this year's kick-off theme “Potato Head” to adorn the stage for the anticipated occasion. Students represented the potato's assortment of colors, organic shapes, and textures in their personal works of art. The young students created individual potato heads to represent the popular toy and animated character, Mr. Potato Head.

Kindergarten through third grade students painted 12-inch by 12-inch card stock with brown, purple, yellow, orange, and/or red paint to represent colors of potatoes. Students cut organic shapes from the painted card stock to represent their character's body. Then a variety of papers were available to cut and glue to create individual potato head characters. Googly Eyes were added to animate the Potato Head characters.