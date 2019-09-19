Tallahassee Community College sophomore Genevieve Printiss and freshman Daniel Randolph captured top honors among college runners at Friday’s TCC Eagle Invite, held at Apalachee Regional Park.

Race time temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index of near 100 greeted the women’s 5K, which featured runners from three of the Eagles’ Region 8 rivals – Chipola College, Florida Gateway College and Pensacola State College – as well as Thomas University and a pair of unattached entries.

Printiss, of Carrabelle, a 2018 Franklin County High School graduate, overcame the elements to top all college runners, finishing in a time of 21:36.32, almost four minutes faster than Thomas’ Charizma Dixon (25:08.71).

Injuries limited the host Eagles to just three entries and knocked them out of team scoring.

Arionne McCall finished 21st overall in 35:54.25 and Andrice Sewell, who was making her collegiate debut, was 22nd with a time of 36:58.33.

The men’s race turned into a “battle of the birds” – a head-to-head meeting against the Eagles’ neighbor to the north, the Thomas Night Hawks, who won the team scoring with 23 points.

Running his first 8K, Randolph pulled away in the second half of the race and crossed the stripe first in a time of 30:26.76, the fifth-best 8K time in school history.

Dalton Gray was next for the Eagles, finishing sixth with a PR of 32:26.14. He was followed by teammates Rodolph Adonis (32:43.61) and Austin Erbaio (34:49.87), who finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

Keshawn Nelson (38:02.80) and Jaywaun Nubin (39:46.99) placed tenth and eleventh, respectively.