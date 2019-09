Musa’rori Lee Jimmerson is turning 3 on Sunday, Sept. 22.

He is the son of Sheneidra Cummings and Jerome Jimmerson, of Anaheim, California.

Maternal grandparents are Patricia and the late William (Bill) Lane, and Alvin and Felicia Cummings, all of Apalachicola. Paternal grandparents are Rori and Patricia Jimmerson, of California, and Sharon Parker, of Delaware.

His godmother is Kathi Wynn, of Orlando.

We love you!