Balladeer Bob Lusk will provide an evening of pirate dirges and sea shanties at the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library for 'Talk Like A Pirate Day' on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. The library will close at 4:30 p.m.

"Bob Lusk is a skilled performer and plays a variety of instruments, including the guitar, banjo, cittern, and concertina," said Jill Rourke, library director. "He weaves history and tall tales throughout his musical performance. Given Apalachicola's own history and our genuine love and connection to the sea, we know this is something we'll all enjoy."

"The Margaret Key Literary Salons are quarterly events and have been really successful," said Rourke. Past salon events include classical guitar, Irish folk songs and Blood Memories of a Choreographer, Alvin Ailey.

"We want to continue introducing fresh and fun aspects of culture pertaining to all genres of music, literature, and art," said Rourke. Plans for this year include an African-American dance troupe performance and return visit from Peter Fletcher.

"Don't hesitate to let us know if there is a particular performer you would like to see come to Apalachicola or a type of performance you would enjoy," said Rourke. "We are always open to great ideas."

For more information about the upcoming Bob Lusk performance or for other information, contact 653-8436 or visit 80 12th Street in Apalachicola.