The Children's Hands-On Museum is all about the elephants this week.

Big Al, the University of Alabama's elephant mascot, will be at the museum from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera to take pictures of their kids with Big Al.

On Saturday, the museum will host Elephant Appreciation Day with games, crafts and more. Kids can learn more about the world's largest living land mammal, including conservation efforts and what can be done to preserve their ranks.

The museum will be open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, with $9 admission. Kids younger than 1 year old will be admitted free.

For more information, call 349-4235 or visit www.chomonline.org.