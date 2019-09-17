The honorary game captains for this weekend's University of Alabama football game will be signing autographs Friday at the Paul W. Bryant Museum.

Freddie Milons and Cornelius Griffin, who played on UA's 1999 SEC championship team, will be at the museum from 2-3 p.m. Friday. Christopher Walsh, author of "Decade of Dominance," will be signing his book about the Nick Saban era from 1-3 p.m.

On Saturday, the museum will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. The Alabama-Southern Miss game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m.

The museum, which is at 300 Paul W. Bryant Drive, features memorabilia and exhibits from all eras of Alabama football from Wallace Wade to Nick Saban. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for those 60 years old and older and children ages 6-17.

For more information, go to www.bryantmuseum.com.