A surprise inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation led to a one-day closure of the Southern Pearl Restaurant, at 3601 U.S. Highway 90 in Pace.

According to the report, the inspector found four dead roaches in the kitchen area and nine rodent droppings in the same area.

The floors were also soiled, the dumpster was hanging open and there was standing water in the air conditioning closet, the report said.

Floor tiles were missing in the kitchen and the floor in the ice house was "caving" inside the door.

Most of the violations were basic, but the rodent droppings were deemed high priority.

The restaurant was closed on Sept. 12 and reopened the next day when the inspector returned.

On that follow-up visit, the dumpster lid was still open and the floors still needed work, but the rodent droppings were gone.