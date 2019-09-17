The borrowed money will pay for a citywide water and sewer infrastructure rehabilitation project.

MARY ESTHER — City officials are moving forward with a plan to borrow $30 million to pay for a citywide water and sewer infrastructure rehabilitation project.

The plan includes implementing property tax and water and wastewater fee increases starting in fiscal 2020, which begins Oct. 1. The city plans to use revenue from those sources and the local option half-cent sales tax to pay off the debt from the project.

“It’s got a price tag,” City Manager Steve Holsinger told the City Council on Monday during the city’s latest public discussion on the issue. “I apologize for that. I know it’s costly.”

Mary Esther officials said the city can no longer afford to wait to fully upgrade its decades-old, often-failing water and sewer system.

Councilman Ron Stearns said the city has spent millions of dollars to keep the system working since at least 1992, the year he was first elected to the council.

“But we’re dealing with a system of pipes from the 1950s,” Stearns said. “Many of them are clay pipes. Most are beyond their life expectancy and are failing consistently.”

The city plans to borrow $30 million from the state’s revolving fund with a 1.8% fixed interest rate for 20 years.

The debt service on the loan is projected to total between $15 million and $20 million in the first 10 years of the project, which might be completed in 15 years or less.

To help pay the debt, the city plans to implement a 10% across-the-board increase in water and wastewater fees per year in the first three years of the project, starting in the new budget year. Year two would see another 10% increase, followed by another 10% hike in year three.

The average customer who pays about $70 a month for water and sewer service will see an increase of about $7 in his or her monthly bill in the first year of the project.

To also help pay the debt, the city will increase its property tax rate in the new budget year to 5.03, almost 19% higher than the current rate. That will lead to an additional charge of about $20 per residential parcel.

The council voted 4-1 to approve the new tax rate. Citing “heartburn” over increasing the millage rate and borrowing $30 million simultaneously, Councilman Jim Kitchens Jr. cast the lone “no” vote.