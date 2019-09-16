Tuscaloosa’s streets could be getting brighter in the coming fiscal year.

City officials are considering a request from Alabama Power Co. to pay for upgraded streetlights across the city.

Alabama Power is seeking to upgrade about 5,398 of the 6,172 streetlights it maintains in Tuscaloosa to brighter and more energy-efficient LED-based bulbs.

This conversion from the existing HPS, or high-pressure sodium, lights is set to add about $12,000 to the city’s $1.1 million streetlight budget, said Tera Tubbs, executive director of the city’s Infrastructure and Public Services.

Prior conversions have seen the city go from 100-watt HPS lights to 150-watt LED bulbs, an increase of $10.67 per month, per light, to $14.55 per month, per light.

But if the conversion keeps the new LED bulbs at 100 watts, the cost per light can remain the same, Tubbs said.

“The more information we got, it was a no-brainer after we dug into a little bit more,” she said.

Also, Alabama Power is offering to do the conversions for no upfront cost to city and has agreed to lock in the current streetlight prices, no matter which bulbs are chosen.

The City Council is considering the funding of this conversion as part of its fiscal 2020 budgetary process. It was first presented with this option last week and meets again on Tuesday to finalize its budget discussions.

By law, a balanced municipal budget must be approved prior to the Oct. 1 start of the new fiscal year.

Councilman Eddie Pugh appeared to be on board with the transition and questioned whether the city could purchase the Alabama Power-controlled lights and add them to the 2,000 or so streetlights now maintained by City Hall.

This includes the 194 new streetlights that are being added or upgraded to Lurleen Wallace Boulevard as part of the ongoing $23.7 million construction project that is adding left and right turning lanes and moving parallel parking spots to side streets to increase the effective capacity of the roadway.

There also was talk of approaching the Alabama League of Municipalities to lobby the Alabama Legislature on reducing a city’s cost per streetlight, something that only the Legislature has the authority to do.

“If it’s a considerable cost savings ... is it going to pay for itself?” Pugh said. “It might be worth looking at.”

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.