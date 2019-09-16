Former University of Alabama standout Robby Shelton has made steady progress as a golf professional. He’s now part of the big time as he’s exempt on the 2019-20 PGA Tour and made his debut with a bang as a full PGA Tour member last week in A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, opening with an eight-under-par 62.

He hails from Wilmer, near Mobile, but now lives in Birmingham, playing his golf, when not on the road, at venerable Shoal Creek.

I first became aware of Shelton when, as a 14-year-old, he made it all the way to the semifinals of the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2010. Upon his return he won his age group in the Boys State Junior, which was somewhat overshadowed by his future UA teammate Bobby Wyatt shooting a record-shattering 57 in the second round at the Country Club of Mobile on his way to yet another State Junior victory.

Wyatt would win an unparalleled four straight overall State Juniors and seven total age group wins in a row, before making his mark at UA, including winning the SEC Championship and being on both (2013 and ’14) National Championship-winning teams. Only a few years ago he was finishing third in the PGA Tour’s 2016 Zurich Classic, but he’s no longer playing professionally and is now working for Goldman Sachs in Atlanta.

Back to Shelton, who had a stellar three years at UA, before turning pro in 2016.

He won his first-ever college event, the 2013 Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational (more on that later), going on to total an all-time UA record seven college wins (Justin Thomas had six and Cory Whitsett and Steve Lowery each won five times). He represented the USA in the 2015 Walker Cup and the 2014 and 2015 Palmer Cup, as well as finishing a remarkable T-3 in the 2015 Barbasol Championship at Grand National in Opelika, a PGA Tour event (it’s now played in Kentucky). This remains the best finish in a Tour event by an amateur since Phil Mickelson won the 1991 Northern Telecom Open.

He was also a huge part of UA’s second national title in 2014 when, as a freshman, he won all three of his matches, including a barnburner of a final match when he was way, way under par in defeating Oklahoma State’s Zach Olsen 1 up.

He was only the second UA player to be named First-Team All-American for three years straight (2014-16), with Bud Cauley doing so 2009-11. Shelton also won the Phil Mickelson Award in 2014 as national Freshman of the Year.

Enough to say, Shelton turned professional with excellent credentials.

It might have taken him a little longer to get to the PGA Tour, but his steady progress has seen him advance through the PGA Tour Canada in 2017 onto to the Web.com (now Korn Ferry) Tour in 2018 and ’19.

He really came into his own on the Korn Ferry in May with two wins, both of them in Tennessee, at the Nashville Golf Open and Knoxville Open, as well as an earlier playoff loss in the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship. He knew then he was headed to the PGA Tour.

“I firmly believe everything happens for a reason,” Shelton told me. “That I didn’t make it to the (PGA) Tour earlier, shows I wasn’t ready for it. I’m ready now. Both Canada and Korn Ferry got me ready for where I’m at now. I learned to go low in every round and that every shot counts. It gave me invaluable experience traveling, playing new courses.”

He also credited his caddie Brad Swearingen as a key influence and his personal trainer, Birmingham-based Thomas Twitty, “who helped me create the sensitivity and stability I need to play my best.”

He noted he works on his game on his own and has not seen video of his swing in over 10 months.

“I’m swinging it so well I don’t need to see it,” he said without a trace of boastfulness, just confidence.

Shelton lets his game do his talking and is mild-mannered, but tremendously determined and talented. He intends to play the first five PGA Tour events straight and then reevaluate the rest of this year’s schedule.

Back to his first college win

It was at the 2013 Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational that Shelton would first meet Myron Brick, whose wife, Lyndean, founded Advis Group (www.theadvisgroup.com), a health care consulting company active in 42 states and based in Illinois.

“Coach (Mike) McGraw was good friends with the Brick family. (For the 2013-14 year McGraw was UA head golf coach Jay Seawell’s assistant. Previously he coached Oklahoma State and is now the head coach at Baylor). It was him and Coach Seawell who first introduced me to them.”

Myron began taking an interest in Shelton.

“He walked every hole with me in the 2015 U.S. Amateur at Olympia Fields (which is near Chicago) and we established a friendship.

“When I turned pro, he and Lyndean wanted to be a part of my journey. It was really easy to include them and I value their support and friendship. They have a passion for their business and they have a passion for what I’m doing. I couldn’t be happier to have them on board.”

Myron Brick concurred.

“You can’t help but want to root for Robby,” Myron Brick said. “As I got to know him and his family more, I knew he was the sort of young man we wanted to be associated with and try to help him along the way.”

An arrangement was agreed upon, with the Advis logo on Shelton’s golf bag and shirt sleeve. He is the only golfer Advis sponsors.

“When the opportunity came along to sponsor Robby Shelton it seemed like a no brainer to me. Robby exhibited, and has exhibited for years, every quality in a human being I want associated with my firm,” said Lyndean Brick, President and CEO of Advis.

“Character, commitment, hard work, and ever striving for excellence, those are the qualities I associate with Advis, and Robby is their living embodiment. We’re thrilled here at the firm to be following Robby’s career so closely. We can only wish him continued success. Sometimes nice guys finish first.”

Ian Thompson has been writing about golf in Alabama for over 26 years. His weekly “Mr. Golf” column concentrates on golfers, golf events and people associated with the sport of interest to the Tuscaloosa and Birmingham areas. Reach him with story ideas at thompsonteesoff@gmail.com