Renowned blues guitarist Eric Culberson, from Savannah, Georgia, above, was honored Saturday night at the Tapas Bar with a large oil painting by Apalachicola artist Larry Boecker. A longtime friend of Tapas owner Danny Itzkovitz, and a frequent performer at Tapas, Culberson has received highly coveted ratings for his five albums, particularly for his reliance on original material, as opposed to re-arranged blues standards. He has played with many of the finest artists on the blues club and roadhouse circuit, such as Magic Slim and the Teardrops, surf guitar icon Dick Dale, Bobby Blue Bland, the late Sean Costello, a pre-Allman Bros. Derek Trucks, fabled “hillbilly jazz” fiddler Vassar Clements, Widespread Panic associates Bloodkin, and many more.

Boecker, who has completed a series of smaller oil paintings of local musicians, had done a giant one for Tapas of guitar great Eric Clapton. To make room on the wall, Clapton’s was taken down, and Culberson’s put up, at least for the time being.

A computer software engineer by trade, and a painter and sculpture by love, Boecker moved here from Texas six years ago with his wife, Pamela Sullivan. His work can be seen at www.lwboecker.com, or at his Sea Grape Gallery at 252 Water Street. - DAVID ADLERSTEIN