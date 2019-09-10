The bearded dragon "Jango" was found in a Bay District student's Vera Bradley backpack on Monday.

BAY COUNTY - A bearded dragon was found on Monday in a Bay District student's backpack at an area middle school.

Bay District Schools posted about the unique find on Facebook and Twitter.

Parents, we love pets just as much as anyone but a backpack (Vera Bradley no less) is not a good place for a bearded dragon to spend the day. We rehoused him temporarily in a courier box until his adults could return him home. Parents please check those backpacks in the am!pic.twitter.com/RDYFfzxhv7

— Bay District Schools (@BayDistSchools)September 9, 2019

The Facebook post was updated later with the dragon's name, 'Jango,' and said he was properly reunited with his family later that day.

The student reportedly brought the dragon to school so he had company and wasn’t sad at home all alone.

