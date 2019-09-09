All Times CDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEC REPLAYS
10 a.m., Eastern Michigan at Kentucky, (replay, SEC)
10:30 p.m., UT Martin at Florida, (replay, SEC)
10:30 p.m., “The Nick Saban Show,” (tape, WVUA)
MLB BASEBALL
6 P.M., Atlanta at Philadelphia, (FSSE)
6 p.m., NY Yankees at Boston OR Atlanta at Philadelphia, (MLB)
NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m., Houston at New Orleans, (ESPN)
9:15 p.m., Denver at Oakland, (ESPN)
TENNIS
7 a.m., ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, (TENNIS)
6:30 p.m., WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, (TENNIS)
3 a.m., WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, (TENNIS)
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m., U.S. vs. Europe, (NBCSN)
TALK SHOWS
6 a.m., “The Blitz” with Martin Houston, (102.9 FM)
7 a.m., “Inside the Locker Room with Wimp and Barry,” (102.9 FM)
9 a.m., “The Gary Harris Show,” (102.9 FM)
11 a.m., “Southern Fried Sports” with Travis Reier, (102.9 FM)
Noon, “The Jay Barker Show,” (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Game” with Ryan Fowler, (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Paul Finebaum Show,” (SEC, 94.5 FM)