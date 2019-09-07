Five years after Port St. Joe last visited Franklin County, the Tiger Sharks picked up where they left off, handing the Seahawks a 42-6 drubbing Friday night.

It wasn’t without a fight, and up until a half-minute left in the first half, it looked like it might go down to the wire.

The first quarter had been scoreless, with sophomore quarterbacks Dakota Quinn and Colin Amison sharing snaps for the Tiger Sharks, and junior quarterback Lamarius Martin, Amison’s teammate last year, directing the Seahawk offense.

The Seahawk defensive pressure sacked Amison twice in the first quarter, stymying the Tiger Sharks attempts to enter the red zone. With 9:46 left in the half, Martin took a punt return and raced the length of the field for the opening score.

The Tiger Sharks came back four minutes later, when senior running back Bubba Ash punched it in from the 9 yard line. Port St. Joe feigned a try at kicking the extra point, as holder senior Kelvin Griffin ran it in for two, and held an 8-6 lead.

But then with less than a minute left before halftime, Port St Joe scored twice to head into the locker room with a 21-6 margin.

Griffin ran it in from the 8, with 21 seconds left, and then on the ensuing kickoff, Martin had the ball jarred loose at midfield, Port St. Joe recovered, and a subsequent pass from Amison to Griffin, and a successful extra point by senior Christian Logan, had exploded the game in Port St. Joe’s favor.

“We made some breaks and got a turnover here and there,” said Port St. Joe coach Greg Jordan. “We spit and sputtered too. It wasn’t a clean game.

“With got 10 new starters on offense and we got a lot of growing pains we’re going through and you see it,” he said. “We spit and sputtered and then we’ll do ok and then we’ll spit and sputter.

“Overall we were pleased with the effort tonight,” Jordan said. “As long as the kids play hard we can fix the mistakes.”

The score remained unchanged for the entire third quarter, until with about six minutes left in the game, senior Demarion Gray sprinted 47 yards for the score, making it 28-6.

A fumble by Seahawk eighth grade quarterback Jordan Pride led to a Tiger Shark score a half-minute later, and another Seahawk fumble, with three minutes left in the game, set up a 42-yard run by Griffin, and the sixth and final touchdown for St. Joe, by sophomore runner Aiden Gainer.

“We hope the injury bug doesn’t bite us,” said Jordan. “Because we’re thin in a lot of places, like most 1A schools are.”