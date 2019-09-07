HOLMES COUNTY — A 19-year-old Chipley man is dead after a deer ran into the path of his truck early Saturday morning.

Joshua Webb was traveling northbound on State Road 79 about 1:30 a.m. in a 2004 Toyota Tacoma when he struck the deer near the East Martin Road intersection, according to a report from Florida Highway Patrol.

After the collision, the vehicle traveled across the southbound lane and onto the west shoulder of State Road 79. The vehicle continued to travel in a northwest direction, hitting a culvert and causing the truck to go airborne, according to FHP.

Webb was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt, FHP said.

The vehicle came to a final rest, overturned and facing east on the west shoulder of State Road 79.