On Tuesday, senior Tyler Rainwater led the Seahawks varsity boys golf team with an even-par 36, a season-best for the entire team, as they traveled to Wildwood Country Club to play a three-team match with Wakulla Christian and Maclay.

The Seahawks easily defeated Wakulla Christian by 20 strokes, but fell short of defeating Maclay by a single stroke, 164-163.

Freshman Colin Wefing followed with a 41, and senior Cale Barber was right behind with a 42. Senior Schuyler Donahue shot a 45.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, the Seahawks traveled to Quincy to play a multi team match with Quincy Munroe, John Paul II, Rickards, and Godby.

The Seahawks came away with the win, shooting a combined 189, led by Barber with a 43, Rainwater a 46, Wefing 48, and Donahue 52.

Franklin County finished 27 strokes ahead of runner-up John Paul II, with a 216, followed by Munroe’s 219 and Rickards with a 266.

On Aug. 27 the team traveled to Tallahassee to play Florida High at Southwood Golf Club, and fell by 21 strokes, 169-190.

Barber shot a 39 to lead the Seahawks, followed by Rainwater’s 46, Wefing a 52, and Donahue a 53. Leading the way for Florida High was Drew Jones with a 40.

The Seahawks face Florida High tonight, Sept. 5, at St. James Bay.