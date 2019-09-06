The Alabama soccer team fell to the No. 23 Virginia Tech Hokies Thursday in Blacksburg, Va.

Alabama opened the first half with a strong offensive performance, acquiring six shots with four on frame. However, the Hokies were able to get on the board with a breakaway by Nicole Kozlova in the 36th minute.

In the second half, the Hokies increased their lead to two when Emmalee McCarter found the back of the net in the 55th minute. Sophomore Riley Mattingly earned a penalty kick opportunity in the 78th minute but the ball sailed just to the right.

Junior Casey Wertz led the team with four shots with one on frame. Junior goalkeeper Alex Plavin grabbed two saves.

Alabama next plays at Jacksonville State Thursday at 7 p.m.